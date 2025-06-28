RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

Chicago picks six forwards, one defenseman and a goaltender to close out 2025 NHL Draft

25-26-Draft-Welcome-to-Chicago-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

DAY ONE

With three picks in the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected forwards Anton Frondell (3rd overall), Vaclav Nestrasil (25th overall) and Mason West (29th overall).

Anton Frondell

Forward, No. 3 Overall

Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has skated in 38 games with Djurgårdens (HockeyAllsvenskan) from 2023-25, notching 26 points (11G, 15A). Frondell has also notched 46 points (23G, 23A) in 39 games with Djurgårdens J20 (J20 Nationell) over the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, Frondell led all Djurgårdens J20 skaters in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) as a 16-year-old.

Internationally, the Trångsund, Sweden, native captured a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording three points (1G, 2A) in five games.

Anton Frondell discusses excitement of being selected third overall by the Blackhawks

Vaclav Nestrasil

Forward, No. 25 Overall

Nestrasil, 18, notched 42 points (19G, 23A) in 61 regular-season games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He shared fourth on the club with 19 goals, while he ranked fifth with 42 points and sixth with 23 assists. He also helped the Lumberjacks to a Clark Cup Championship, recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 14 postseason games. Nestrasil’s seven goals shared third among Muskegon skaters, while he ranked fifth with 13 points.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward totaled 42 points (19G, 23A) in 72 regular-season games with the Lumberjacks across two seasons from 2024-25. A native of Praha, Czechia, Nestrasil is currently committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the 2025-26 season.

Mason West

Forward, No. 29 Overall

West, 17, posted career highs in goals (27G) and points (49) in 31 games with Edina High School (USHS-MN) during the 2024-25 campaign, earning USHS-MN State All-Tournament Team honors. He led all club skaters in goals, while he ranked second in points and shared third with 22 assists. West also tallied nine points (1G, 8A) in 10 games with the Fargo Force (USHL). Additionally, West appeared in two USHL Playoff games with Fargo.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward has compiled 114 points (51G, 63A) in 91 games across three seasons from 2022-25. During the 2023-24 campaign, West notched 38 points (15G, 23A) in 30 games with Edina and helped the school to a USHS-MN State Championship. West is currently committed to Michigan State University.

Mason West meets with media after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

DAY TWO

Nathan Behm

Forward, Third Round - No. 67 Overall

Behm, 18, posted career highs in goals (31), assists (35) and points (66) in 59 regular-season games with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He ranked second on the club in assists and points, while he shared second in goals. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward has compiled 98 points (43G, 55A) in 133 career regular-season games with the Blazers from 2023-25. During the 2022-23 season, the Calgary, Alberta, native appeared in one WHL postseason game with Kamloops.

Julius Sumpf

Forward, Fourth Round - No. 98 Overall

Sumpf, 20, appeared in 58 regular-season contests with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) in 2024-25, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (39) and points (65). He ranked third on the club in points and ranked fourth in both goals and assists. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward also notched 16 points (10G, 6A) in 19 postseason games with Moncton this past season, helping the Wildcats to a QMJHL Championship. Additionally, Sumpf served as an assistant captain for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (2G, 5A) in five games.

Parker Holmes

Forward, Fourth Round - No. 107 Overall

Holmes, 18, tallied one goal in 21 games with the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Holmes competed alongside 2023 Blackhawks draft selection Nick Lardis (67th overall) this past season in Brantford. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound forward recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 51 games with the Kemptville 73’s (CCHL).

Ashton Cumby

Defenseman, Sixth Round - No. 162 Overall

Cumby, 19, appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording career highs in goals (2), assists (11) and points (13). He ranked fourth among team blueliners in assists and shared fourth in points. Cumby also tallied one goal in six WHL Playoff games this past season. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman has totaled 19 points (2G, 17A) in 197 career regular-season WHL games split between the Winnipeg Ice (2022-23), Wenatchee Wild (2023-24) and Seattle (2024-25). Additionally, Cumby has competed in 16 career WHL postseason games, notching one goal.

Ilya Kanarsky

Goaltender, Seventh Round - No. 194 Overall

Kanarsky, 20, registered a 22-8-1 record, a .938 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average and four shutouts in 34 regular-season games with AKM Tula (MHL) in 2024-25. He shared third among all league netminders in shutouts and fourth in save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound goaltender also maybe three appearances in the MHL Playoffs, notching a 1-2-0 record, a .946 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Additionally, Kanarsky played in three games with AKM Tula Region (VHL) this past season, posting a .942 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average.

Draft Transactions

  • Chicago acquired the 29th overall selection from Carolina in exchange for the Blackhawks' 34th and 62nd overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a fifth round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
  • Chicago acquired a seventh round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for the Blackhawks' 197th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

2026 NHL Draft Assets

Chicago currently holds ten picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. The breakdown is as follows: two first round picks, three second round picks, one pick each in the third, fourth and sixth rounds and two picks in the seventh round.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ilya Safonov to Canucks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Mason West with 29th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Vaclav Nestrasil with 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward

RELEASE: Jeff Blashill Named 42nd Head Coach in Blackhawks History

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch