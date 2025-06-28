RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

DAY TWO

Nathan Behm

Forward, Third Round - No. 67 Overall

Behm, 18, posted career highs in goals (31), assists (35) and points (66) in 59 regular-season games with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He ranked second on the club in assists and points, while he shared second in goals. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward has compiled 98 points (43G, 55A) in 133 career regular-season games with the Blazers from 2023-25. During the 2022-23 season, the Calgary, Alberta, native appeared in one WHL postseason game with Kamloops.

Julius Sumpf

Forward, Fourth Round - No. 98 Overall

Sumpf, 20, appeared in 58 regular-season contests with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) in 2024-25, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (39) and points (65). He ranked third on the club in points and ranked fourth in both goals and assists. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward also notched 16 points (10G, 6A) in 19 postseason games with Moncton this past season, helping the Wildcats to a QMJHL Championship. Additionally, Sumpf served as an assistant captain for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (2G, 5A) in five games.

Parker Holmes

Forward, Fourth Round - No. 107 Overall

Holmes, 18, tallied one goal in 21 games with the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Holmes competed alongside 2023 Blackhawks draft selection Nick Lardis (67th overall) this past season in Brantford. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound forward recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 51 games with the Kemptville 73’s (CCHL).

Ashton Cumby

Defenseman, Sixth Round - No. 162 Overall

Cumby, 19, appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording career highs in goals (2), assists (11) and points (13). He ranked fourth among team blueliners in assists and shared fourth in points. Cumby also tallied one goal in six WHL Playoff games this past season. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman has totaled 19 points (2G, 17A) in 197 career regular-season WHL games split between the Winnipeg Ice (2022-23), Wenatchee Wild (2023-24) and Seattle (2024-25). Additionally, Cumby has competed in 16 career WHL postseason games, notching one goal.

Ilya Kanarsky

Goaltender, Seventh Round - No. 194 Overall

Kanarsky, 20, registered a 22-8-1 record, a .938 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average and four shutouts in 34 regular-season games with AKM Tula (MHL) in 2024-25. He shared third among all league netminders in shutouts and fourth in save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound goaltender also maybe three appearances in the MHL Playoffs, notching a 1-2-0 record, a .946 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Additionally, Kanarsky played in three games with AKM Tula Region (VHL) this past season, posting a .942 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average.