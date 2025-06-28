RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

DAY ONE
With three picks in the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected forwards Anton Frondell (3rd overall), Vaclav Nestrasil (25th overall) and Mason West (29th overall).
Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has skated in 38 games with Djurgårdens (HockeyAllsvenskan) from 2023-25, notching 26 points (11G, 15A). Frondell has also notched 46 points (23G, 23A) in 39 games with Djurgårdens J20 (J20 Nationell) over the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, Frondell led all Djurgårdens J20 skaters in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) as a 16-year-old.
Internationally, the Trångsund, Sweden, native captured a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording three points (1G, 2A) in five games.
Nestrasil, 18, notched 42 points (19G, 23A) in 61 regular-season games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He shared fourth on the club with 19 goals, while he ranked fifth with 42 points and sixth with 23 assists. He also helped the Lumberjacks to a Clark Cup Championship, recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 14 postseason games. Nestrasil’s seven goals shared third among Muskegon skaters, while he ranked fifth with 13 points.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward totaled 42 points (19G, 23A) in 72 regular-season games with the Lumberjacks across two seasons from 2024-25. A native of Praha, Czechia, Nestrasil is currently committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the 2025-26 season.
West, 17, posted career highs in goals (27G) and points (49) in 31 games with Edina High School (USHS-MN) during the 2024-25 campaign, earning USHS-MN State All-Tournament Team honors. He led all club skaters in goals, while he ranked second in points and shared third with 22 assists. West also tallied nine points (1G, 8A) in 10 games with the Fargo Force (USHL). Additionally, West appeared in two USHL Playoff games with Fargo.
The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward has compiled 114 points (51G, 63A) in 91 games across three seasons from 2022-25. During the 2023-24 campaign, West notched 38 points (15G, 23A) in 30 games with Edina and helped the school to a USHS-MN State Championship. West is currently committed to Michigan State University.
Behm, 18, posted career highs in goals (31), assists (35) and points (66) in 59 regular-season games with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He ranked second on the club in assists and points, while he shared second in goals. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward has compiled 98 points (43G, 55A) in 133 career regular-season games with the Blazers from 2023-25. During the 2022-23 season, the Calgary, Alberta, native appeared in one WHL postseason game with Kamloops.
Sumpf, 20, appeared in 58 regular-season contests with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) in 2024-25, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (39) and points (65). He ranked third on the club in points and ranked fourth in both goals and assists. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward also notched 16 points (10G, 6A) in 19 postseason games with Moncton this past season, helping the Wildcats to a QMJHL Championship. Additionally, Sumpf served as an assistant captain for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (2G, 5A) in five games.
Holmes, 18, tallied one goal in 21 games with the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Holmes competed alongside 2023 Blackhawks draft selection Nick Lardis (67th overall) this past season in Brantford. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-4, 214-pound forward recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 51 games with the Kemptville 73’s (CCHL).
Cumby, 19, appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording career highs in goals (2), assists (11) and points (13). He ranked fourth among team blueliners in assists and shared fourth in points. Cumby also tallied one goal in six WHL Playoff games this past season. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman has totaled 19 points (2G, 17A) in 197 career regular-season WHL games split between the Winnipeg Ice (2022-23), Wenatchee Wild (2023-24) and Seattle (2024-25). Additionally, Cumby has competed in 16 career WHL postseason games, notching one goal.
Kanarsky, 20, registered a 22-8-1 record, a .938 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average and four shutouts in 34 regular-season games with AKM Tula (MHL) in 2024-25. He shared third among all league netminders in shutouts and fourth in save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound goaltender also maybe three appearances in the MHL Playoffs, notching a 1-2-0 record, a .946 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Additionally, Kanarsky played in three games with AKM Tula Region (VHL) this past season, posting a .942 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average.
Chicago currently holds ten picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. The breakdown is as follows: two first round picks, three second round picks, one pick each in the third, fourth and sixth rounds and two picks in the seventh round.