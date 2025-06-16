RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team will hold an official Draft Watch Party at Recess (838 W Kinzie St. Chicago, IL 60642) on Friday, June 27, presented by American Express.

The event begins at 5 p.m. CT at Recess and is free and open to the public – no tickets or RSVP required.

With two first-round picks in this year’s Draft, including the No. 3 overall pick, fans get the chance to celebrate an exciting Draft night with others in the Blackhawks community, as well as the opportunity to purchase the Blackhawks Centennial merchandise for the first time.

There will also be exclusive spaces and experiences for Amex Card Members, including an Amex Card Member Zone and more.*

Fans can expect a high-energy atmosphere with a live DJ, fan games and prizes, photo opportunities, special appearances by Tommy Hawk and broadcaster Rick Ball and early access to Centennial retail.

Blackhawks coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft will also be available throughout the weekend on Blackhawks.com/Draft, the official Blackhawks app and the team’s social media channels.

*Terms Apply: American Express Card Member Zone – American Express® Card Members and up to three (3) guests each may access the American Express Card Member Zone located at Recess in Chicago, IL for the official Draft Watch Party hosted by the Chicago Blackhawks, subject to capacity limitations. To access the Card Member Zone, Card Members must present the guest services representative with a valid American Express Card, excluding an American Express Prepaid Card. All perks offered within the Card Member Zone are available while supplies last.