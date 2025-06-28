RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ilya Safonov to Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired future considerations from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Ilya Safonov .

Safonov, 24, registered 22 points (7G, 15A) in 51 regular-season games with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. Safonov finished the season ranked eighth on the team in points (22), was tied for eighth in assists (15) and ranked ninth on the team in goals (7). The forward also logged five points (3G, 2A) in 13 postseason games with Ak Bars Kazan, sharing fourth on the team in goals. Safonov has amassed 95 points (49G, 46A) in 263 career regular-season KHL games. Additionally, he’s appeared in 59 career postseason KHL games, earning 17 points (8G, 9A).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Murmansk, Russia was originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.