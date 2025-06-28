RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Ilya Safonov to Canucks

Chicago receives future considerations from Vancouver in exchange for 2021 draft pick Ilya Safonov

van-16x9-Trade2Team-Logos
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired future considerations from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Ilya Safonov .

Safonov, 24, registered 22 points (7G, 15A) in 51 regular-season games with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. Safonov finished the season ranked eighth on the team in points (22), was tied for eighth in assists (15) and ranked ninth on the team in goals (7). The forward also logged five points (3G, 2A) in 13 postseason games with Ak Bars Kazan, sharing fourth on the team in goals. Safonov has amassed 95 points (49G, 46A) in 263 career regular-season KHL games. Additionally, he’s appeared in 59 career postseason KHL games, earning 17 points (8G, 9A).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Murmansk, Russia was originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Wrap 2025 NHL Draft with Eight Selections

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Mason West with 29th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Vaclav Nestrasil with 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward

RELEASE: Jeff Blashill Named 42nd Head Coach in Blackhawks History

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch