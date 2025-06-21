RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

Forward recorded 37 points with Seattle during the 2024-25 season, including 27 assists in 79 games

Veleno-Trade--16x9-Trade2Team-2Photos
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

Burakovsky, 30, registered 37 points (10G, 27A) in 79 regular-season games with Seattle last season. The forward ranked fourth on the kraken with 27 assists during the 2024-25 campaign, while he finished tied for eighth in points (37) and 10th in goals (10).

The native of Klagenfurt, Austria has appeared in 696 career regular-season NHL games, earning 387 career points (153G, 234A) over 11 seasons with Washington, Colorado and Seattle. Buraskovsky is one of only 10 Austrian-born players to ever play in the NHL, while he currently ranks second among those players in games played, points and assists. The forward has also recorded 47 points (20G, 27A) in 93 career postseason games. He has made eight trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his career, winning the Stanley Cup twice with Washington (2018) and Colorado (2022).

On the international stage, Burakovsky has represented Sweden at the IIHF World Championship on two occasions, including winning the bronze medal in 2024. He also helped Sweden to silver medals at the 2012 World U18 Championship and the 2014 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward was originally selected by Washington in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Veleno, 25, posted 17 points (8G, 9A) in 74 regular-season games split between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago in 2024-25. The forward opened the season with Detroit, notching 10 points (5G, 5A) in 56 games before being acquired by Chicago on March 7 in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith. Veleno added seven points (3G, 4A) in 18 games with the Blackhawks last season.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward

RELEASE: Jeff Blashill Named 42nd Head Coach in Blackhawks History

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch

BLOG: Five Blackhawks Players Competing in 2025 World Championships

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to IceHogs

RECAP: Nazar Nets OT Winner as Blackhawks Close Season with Victory

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Canadiens in Shootout Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens