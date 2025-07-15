RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Anton Frondell to Three-Year, Entry-level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Anton Frondell on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2027-28 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).