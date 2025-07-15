RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Anton Frondell to Three-Year, Entry-level Contract

Chicago signs forward through 2027-28 season with $975,000 cap hit deal

Frondell-Contract16x9-CONTRACT
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Anton Frondell on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2027-28 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward has skated in 38 games with Djurgårdens (HockeyAllsvenskan) from 2023-25, notching 26 points (11G, 15A). Frondell has also notched 46 points (23G, 23A) in 39 games with Djurgårdens J20 (J20 Nationell) over the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, Frondell led all Djurgårdens J20 skaters in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) as a 16-year-old.

Internationally, the Trångsund, Sweden, native captured a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording three points (1G, 2A) in five games.

The Blackhawks selected Frondell in the first round (3rd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

