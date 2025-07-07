FEATURE: Frondell Feeling Right at Home with the Blackhawks

At the NHL Combine, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward ranked first in VO2 max, a measure of aerobic fitness and capacity, third in peak power output and ninth in mean power output. Beyond testing well at the combine, Frondell is known as an intelligent player who uses his body to his advantage.

“I think he’s a really smart hockey player,” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “I think he uses his body very effectively, especially in battles along the wall. He just has a really projectable game to the NHL, and I think he plays the game the way that it's played, not only in North America on the small rink. I think he plays very heavy, hard, almost ‘playoff hockey.’ So, I think that’s something we were really excited to add. He plays a skill game, he can play a heavy game, he can play it any way you want, and so we’re really excited about that.”

Although he is only 18 years old, Frondell has been on the Blackhawks radar for a few years.

“Anton Frondell came on the scene to us probably two years ago in Plymouth at one of the Five Nations tournaments,” Doneghey said. “Very raw at the time. Skating was kind of sloppy. He wore his tongues out of his skates. He just looked sloppy in general. But you noticed the hands and the brain and stuff like that, and over time he just kept getting better and better and better.”

Frondell undoubtedly improved his game since Chicago became familiar with him, which is a significant reason why the Blackhawks chose to select him with their top pick in the Draft.