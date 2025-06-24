NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup Champion becomes 48th Blackhawks player to be inducted

Congratulations-Duncan-Keith16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Hockey Hall of Fame today announced that former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has been inducted into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Keith is the 48th Blackhawks player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, with the most recent being Jeremy Roenick.

“On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, I’d like to congratulate Duncan on being named to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025,” said Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. Duncan defined the modern archetype for a complete defenseman. His opponents feared his shutdown defense as much as they respected his offensive prowess. He played with grit and heart, giving his all every second he was on the ice. While Blackhawks fans have long understood Duncan’s profound impact on the game, we’re thrilled to see his legacy now celebrated on hockey’s biggest stage as he takes his well-deserved place among the game's all-time greats.”

Over 1,100 games. Three Stanley Cups. Two Norris Trophies. One Hall of Fame career.

Originally selected by Chicago in the second round (54th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Keith is the all-time leader among Blackhawks defensemen in games played (1,192). He also ranks second in assists (520) and points (625), and ranks third in goals (105). Keith leads all Blackhawks defensemen in career postseason games played (135), assists (68) and points (86), and ranks fourth with 18 playoff goals.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native won three Stanley Cups with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lighting in 2015, going on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy that season. Additionally, Keith won the Norris Memorial Trophy twice in 2010 and 2014, was twice named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2009-10 and 2013-14 and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2016-17.

Internationally, Keith won two Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014 and a silver medal in the 2008 IIHF World Championship. In January 2017 as part of the NHL’s Centennial celebration, Keith was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

He played his final season with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22 and retired in July 2022.

