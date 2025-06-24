NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Hockey Hall of Fame today announced that former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith has been inducted into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Keith is the 48th Blackhawks player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, with the most recent being Jeremy Roenick.
“On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, I’d like to congratulate Duncan on being named to the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025,” said Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. Duncan defined the modern archetype for a complete defenseman. His opponents feared his shutdown defense as much as they respected his offensive prowess. He played with grit and heart, giving his all every second he was on the ice. While Blackhawks fans have long understood Duncan’s profound impact on the game, we’re thrilled to see his legacy now celebrated on hockey’s biggest stage as he takes his well-deserved place among the game's all-time greats.”