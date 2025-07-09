FEATURE: Nestrasil Focused on Long-Term Growth and Development

Nestrasil, a native of Prague, Czechia, spent the 2024-25 campaign playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL).
“I love the USHL. I love Muskegon,” Nestrasil said. “They gave me everything. They prepared me for this and all of the organization, everything they gave me, the coaching staff, and it’s a really good league.”
Nestrasil collected 42 points (19G, 23A) in 61 regular-season games with the Lumberjacks last season. He ranked fourth on the team in goals with 19, fifth in points with 42 and sixth in assists with 23. He joined the Lumberjacks’ roster toward the end of the 2023-24 season, skating in 11 USHL games before his solid 2024-25 campaign.
Nestrasil also totaled 13 points (7G, 6A) in 14 postseason games, helping Muskegon to a Clark Cup Championship. Before playing in America, Nestrasil was a part of HC Sparta Praha’s 17U team where he logged 8 points (5G, 8A) in 12 games for Czechia’s U17 national team.
“[Nestrasil] came over last year and played 15 games in Muskegon, and then it happened to coincide when Sacha Boisvert was there, so we were able to talk to Sasha a lot about him,” Doneghey said. “And then as you watch him at the end of last year, and then we see him in the fall classic this year in September to kick off the year in the USHL, he put 15 pounds on and he just took off.”
Nestrasil’s journey to the NHL will likely take some time, but the Blackhawks are optimistic that his skill set will translate into a strong NHL player once he develops further.
“He’s a cerebral player. He does have to get stronger, but that’ll come with maturity. Like he’s [about] 6-foot-5, 180 something pounds,” Doneghey said. “It’s still all coming together for him, but with his brain and his hands, he's got the ability to play up the lineup.”