FEATURE: Nestrasil Focused on Long-Term Growth and Development

Despite only being 18 years old, Nestrasil has been on the Blackhawks’ radar since before he came to America to play in the USHL.

“[Nestrasil’s] agent is the same agent as Ryan Donato, Matt Keator, so we’ve known him for quite a while, as far back as playing in Czech when he was younger with our scout Karel Pavlik,” Blackhawks Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey said.

Nestrasil’s older brother, Andrej Nestrasil, was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with the 75th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. Vaclav Nestrasil said that brother Andrej, who notched 48 points (17G, 31A) in 128 career NHL games, helped support him through the draft process along with his parents.

“My parents supported me so much, even more than I could imagine,” Nestrasil said. “My brother was a huge [help] because he kind of went through [the process], and he always knew what to say or how to help me, so I’m really glad I have them.”

Like many of the Blackhawks’ draft picks this year, Nestrasil has substantial size. The forward is 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds. All of Chicago’s 2025 draft picks measure at 6-foot-1 or taller.

Not only is Nestrasil big, but he’s an athlete too. At the NHL Scouting Combine, Nestrasil ranked fourth among participants in VO2 max, a measure of aerobic fitness and capacity, while the Blackhawks’ top draft pick, Anton Frondell, ranked first. Nestrasil also placed 10th in wingspan at 79.25 inches.

“I think it’s a good draft class. I know most of the guys. It was a pretty big draft class in terms of size,” Nestrasil said. “I think Chicago knows what they’re doing, and they have a plan. I like the guys and they’re definitely nice people and that’s the most important part.”