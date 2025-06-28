RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Vaclav Nestrasil with 25th Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson today announced that the team has selected forward Vaclav Nestrasil with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks have eight more selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two second-round picks (No. 34 & No. 62).

Nestrasil, 18, notched 42 points (19G, 23A) in 61 regular-season games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He shared fourth on the club with 19 goals, while he ranked fifth with 42 points and sixth with 23 assists. He also helped the Lumberjacks to a Clark Cup Championship, recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 14 postseason games. Nestrasil’s seven goals shared third among Muskegon skaters, while he ranked fifth with 13 points.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward totaled 42 points (19G, 23A) in 72 regular-season games with the Lumberjacks across two seasons from 2024-25. A native of Praha, Czechia, Nestrasil is currently committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the 2025-26 season.

The Blackhawks have eight picks remaining in the 2025 NHL Draft: