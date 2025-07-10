RELEASE: 2025-26 Blackhawks Preseason Schedule Announced

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team's 2025-26 preseason schedule, presented by Circa Sports, with tickets starting at $20* on sale now through Ticketmaster. Chicago will play the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in six total games, with one home and one road matchup against each city.
FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE
TIME (CT)
OPPONENT
LOCATION
Tuesday, September 23
6:00 p.m.
Detroit
Away
Saturday, September 27
6:00 p.m.
St. Louis
Away
Sunday, September 28
5:00 p.m.
Minnesota
Away
Tuesday, September 30
7:00 p.m.
Detroit
Home
Friday, October 3
7:00 p.m.
Minnesota
Home
Saturday, October 4
6:00 p.m.
St. Louis
Home
The 2025-26 Blackhawks regular-season schedule and announcement of this upcoming season’s Centennial theme nights, giveaways and other special promotions will be released in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets anticipated to go on sale later this summer. The only way to guarantee access to select Blackhawks Centennial gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.
*Please note: ticket prices are before taxes and fees.
