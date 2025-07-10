RELEASE: 2025-26 Blackhawks Preseason Schedule Announced

The 2025-26 Blackhawks regular-season schedule and announcement of this upcoming season’s Centennial theme nights, giveaways and other special promotions will be released in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets anticipated to go on sale later this summer. The only way to guarantee access to select Blackhawks Centennial gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options. Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership.

*Please note: ticket prices are before taxes and fees.