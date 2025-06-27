RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson today announced that the team has selected forward Anton Frondell with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks have nine more selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including one more first-round pick (No. 25).

Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has skated in 38 games with Djurgårdens (HockeyAllsvenskan) from 2023-25, notching 26 points (11G, 15A). Frondell has also notched 46 points (23G, 23A) in 39 games with Djurgårdens J20 (J20 Nationell) over the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, Frondell led all Djurgårdens J20 skaters in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) as a 16-year-old.

Internationally, the Trångsund, Sweden, native captured a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording three points (1G, 2A) in five games.

The Blackhawks have nine picks remaining in the 2025 NHL Draft: