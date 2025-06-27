RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Anton Frondell With Third Overall Pick of the 2025 NHL Draft

Forward posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan

Frondell16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson today announced that the team has selected forward Anton Frondell with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks have nine more selections in the 2025 NHL Draft, including one more first-round pick (No. 25).

Frondell, 18, posted 25 points (11G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2024-25 campaign and earned HockeyAllsvenskan Rookie of the Year honors. Frondell helped the club to an HockeyAllsvenskan Championship and an SHL promotion, notching seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 qualification games. He also appeared in 10 games with Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) last season, tallying seven points (5G, 2A).

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has skated in 38 games with Djurgårdens (HockeyAllsvenskan) from 2023-25, notching 26 points (11G, 15A). Frondell has also notched 46 points (23G, 23A) in 39 games with Djurgårdens J20 (J20 Nationell) over the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, Frondell led all Djurgårdens J20 skaters in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) as a 16-year-old.

Internationally, the Trångsund, Sweden, native captured a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship, recording three points (1G, 2A) in five games.

The Blackhawks have nine picks remaining in the 2025 NHL Draft:

  • Rd. 1, 25 Ovr.
  • Rd. 2, 34 Ovr.
  • Rd. 2, 62 Ovr.
  • Rd. 3, 66 Ovr.
  • Rd. 4, 98 Ovr.
  • Rd. 4, 107 Ovr.
  • Rd. 6, 162 Ovr.
  • Rd. 7, 194 Ovr.
  • Rd. 7, 197 Ovr.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

NEWS: Duncan Keith Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken for Joe Veleno

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Donato to Four-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Official Draft Watch Party at Recess Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Mast and Draft Pick from Bruins 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Teams Unite for Eighth Year to Address Gun Violence

RELEASE: Blackhawks Round Out Coaching Staff with Addition of Mike Vellucci

RELEASE: Jared Nightingale Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Hire Anders Sorensen and Michael Peca as Assistant Coaches

FEATURE: Bertuzzi and Chelios Confident in Blashill Leading Blackhawks Forward

RELEASE: Jeff Blashill Named 42nd Head Coach in Blackhawks History

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Celebrate 100 Years of Hockey with Centennial Launch

BLOG: Five Blackhawks Players Competing in 2025 World Championships

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to IceHogs

RECAP: Nazar Nets OT Winner as Blackhawks Close Season with Victory