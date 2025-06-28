RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Mason West with 29th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson today announced that the team has selected forward Mason West with the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks currently have six picks remaining in the 2025 NHL Draft.

West, 17, posted career highs in goals (27G) and points (49) in 31 games with Edina High School (USHS-MN) during the 2024-25 campaign, earning USHS-MN State All-Tournament Team honors. He led all club skaters in goals, while he ranked second in points and shared third with 22 assists. West also tallied nine points (1G, 8A) in 10 games with the Fargo Force (USHL). Additionally, West appeared in two USHL Playoff games with Fargo.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward has compiled 114 points (51G, 63A) in 91 games across three seasons from 2022-25. During the 2023-24 campaign, West notched 38 points (15G, 23A) in 30 games with Edina and helped the school to a USHS-MN State Championship. West is currently committed to Michigan State University.

The Blackhawks acquired the 29th overall selection from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Chicago's 34th and 62nd overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a fifth round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.