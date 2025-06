Donato, 29, skated in 80 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting career highs in goals (31), assists (31), points (62), power play goals (5) and game-winning goals (3). He led all team skaters with 31 goals, while finishing the season ranked second in points (62) and third in assists (31). Donato also ranked third on the club with 104 hits. He registered a career-high four points (2G, 2A) on Feb. vs. Nashville, including his 200th career NHL point.

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Donato has totaled 227 points (108G, 119A) in 483 regular-season games split between the Boston Bruins (2018-19), Minnesota Wild (2019-2020), San Jose Sharks (2021), Seattle Kraken (2021-23) and Blackhawks (2023-25). He has also made three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, notching two assists in 19 career postseason games.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward was originally selected by the Bruins in the second round (56th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.