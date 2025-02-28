RELEASE: Athanasiou and Kaiser Recalled from IceHogs

Blackhawks assign defenseman Nolan Allan to Rockford

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Nolan Allan to Rockford.

Athanasiou, 30, has skated in five NHL games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season. He has also recorded 16 points (8G, 8A) in 16 AHL games with Rockford in 2024-25.

Kaiser, 22, has appeared in an NHL career high 35 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying three points (1G, 2A), including his first career NHL goal on Jan. 5 against the New York Rangers. Additionally, Kaiser has posted three assists in 17 AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow at the Honda Center at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

