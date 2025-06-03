Today, the Chicago Blackhawks revealed renderings for the forthcoming Fifth Third Arena expansion – highlighting a transformative project that promises extraordinary experiences both on and off the ice. Originally opened in 2017, the facility has been undergoing extensive renovations since May 2024, emerging as a premier destination for sports, entertainment and community engagement throughout Chicago.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings
Expansion includes 2,000-seat arena for Chicago Steel and new fan-focused Centennial Hall
When complete in January 2026, the venue will boast more than 250,000 total square feet of community hockey space, state-of-the-art training facilities, and versatile areas for the best athletes in the world, rising stars and the next generation of players.
“Through the Fifth Third Arena expansion, we are creating the epicenter of hockey in the Midwest,” said Danny Wirtz, Chairman & CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. “This venue is where NHL superstars train alongside rising talent, creating an environment where championship dreams can take flight.”
"Whether you are an athlete, a hockey parent, event attendee or our neighbor, our goal is to create a new place for people to have fun, be inspired and to feel more connected to our team and the community,” added Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations of the Chicago Blackhawks. “The expansion unlocks possibilities that did not exist before, creating a hub where world-class entertainment meets grassroots celebrations and where championship moments happen alongside neighborhood milestones."
The Chicago Blackhawks estimate that Fifth Third Arena will welcome more than a million and half guests per year. This transformative project will impact economic growth on Chicago’s West Side, solidifying the arena as the region’s leading destination for youth and amateur hockey alongside new offerings for Blackhawks fandom with seamless connectivity to the United Center campus’ forthcoming 1901 Project. The facility remains the official training home to the Chicago Blackhawks and will also become the permanent home of the Chicago Steel – the region’s highly successful United States Hockey League (USHL) team, which was acquired by Wirtz Corporation in 2023.
“We are thrilled to bring the Chicago Steel home to the city of Chicago,” said Wirtz. “Players will have access to the top-tier resources they need to train, compete and to win championships. Steel fans will gain premium experiences to enjoy at all home games, starting in its 2026-27 season”
The expansion transforms Fifth Third Arena from a hockey facility into a versatile venue that seamlessly hosts events of all sizes. This cutting-edge adaptability makes the arena a dynamic destination for year-round programming. Unveiled today, new renderings showcase key elements of the facility’s expansion and significantly enhanced amenities for all patrons.
CHAMPIONSHIP ARENA
One of the two new rinks, offering stadium-style seating and hospitality areas for 2,000 spectators. As the future new home of the Chicago Steel, Championship Arena offers a state-of-the-art center scoreboard, video ribbon boards and exclusive party decks for an elevated fan experience. Premium locker room amenities, free parking and quality food and drink options enhance the visitor experience, making it a top choice for major ice sport events across collegiate and elite hockey. The addition of Championship Arena is set to more than double guest attendance to Fifth Third Arena annually.
CENTENNIAL HALL
Celebrates 100 years of Chicago Blackhawks history and will be the permanent physical home to the recently-announced Blackhawks Hall of Fame. Opening during the team's Centennial celebration in 2025-26, this interactive exhibit showcases the franchise's legacy through historic displays that connect fans of all ages with the team's story. Centennial Hall will serve as a year-round destination for fans to experience the Blackhawks, whether visiting on game days or during the offseason. The Blackhawks Hall of Fame is set to become the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary players and builders who have shaped our century-long legacy – with a fan vote open now to help determine the inaugural class of Hall of Famers.
ROCKY’S BAR
A tribute to late Chairman Rocky Wirtz and a fan-favorite from the United Center – Rocky’s Bar will anchor the venue’s food and beverage experience. With a premium cocktail menu and curated food offerings, it celebrates a life well lived in a warm, welcoming space. The Arena will also feature more food and beverage options, including an all-day café serving coffee, smoothies and light bites.
LOUNGES
Designed with hockey families in mind, lounges will offer flexible workspaces, quiet areas with Wi-Fi and comfy seating – perfect for catching up on emails, taking a call or simply relaxing during youth hockey events.
PATIO
Perched with unique views of the Chicago skyline and a direct line of sight to the 1901 campus when completed, this dazzling open-air oasis offers the ultimate pre- or post-game retreat for cocktails, a vibrant setting for business meetings or the perfect backdrop to catch sporting events on TV. With room for 150 people, it invites supporters and fans to gather and create memorable moments together.
FAÇADE
Showcases the completed Fifth Third Arena located at 1801 W. Jackson Boulevard. Proud partners of the Chicago Blackhawks since 2018, Fifth Third Bank will remain the naming rights sponsor of the Arena. Additionally, a Walk of Fame commemorative sidewalk along Jackson Street will honor the milestone moments and legendary players of the Chicago Blackhawks, featuring engraved plaques celebrating the franchise’s six Stanley Cup winning teams, its Hall of Fame inductees and reserved space for the legacy to grow with future champions and honorees.
“Fifth Third Arena will become the perfect destination to host events on and off the ice, while serving as a community hub for our great city – offering versatile spaces for events of any kind,” said Wirtz. “We will now be able to host 365-day programming, private events and offerings that weren’t possible before our expansion.”
Construction is slated to be complete by January 2026.