RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Fifth Third Arena Expansion Plans and Renderings

When complete in January 2026, the venue will boast more than 250,000 total square feet of community hockey space, state-of-the-art training facilities, and versatile areas for the best athletes in the world, rising stars and the next generation of players.

“Through the Fifth Third Arena expansion, we are creating the epicenter of hockey in the Midwest,” said Danny Wirtz, Chairman & CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. “This venue is where NHL superstars train alongside rising talent, creating an environment where championship dreams can take flight.”

"Whether you are an athlete, a hockey parent, event attendee or our neighbor, our goal is to create a new place for people to have fun, be inspired and to feel more connected to our team and the community,” added Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations of the Chicago Blackhawks. “The expansion unlocks possibilities that did not exist before, creating a hub where world-class entertainment meets grassroots celebrations and where championship moments happen alongside neighborhood milestones."

The Chicago Blackhawks estimate that Fifth Third Arena will welcome more than a million and half guests per year. This transformative project will impact economic growth on Chicago’s West Side, solidifying the arena as the region’s leading destination for youth and amateur hockey alongside new offerings for Blackhawks fandom with seamless connectivity to the United Center campus’ forthcoming 1901 Project. The facility remains the official training home to the Chicago Blackhawks and will also become the permanent home of the Chicago Steel – the region’s highly successful United States Hockey League (USHL) team, which was acquired by Wirtz Corporation in 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring the Chicago Steel home to the city of Chicago,” said Wirtz. “Players will have access to the top-tier resources they need to train, compete and to win championships. Steel fans will gain premium experiences to enjoy at all home games, starting in its 2026-27 season”

The expansion transforms Fifth Third Arena from a hockey facility into a versatile venue that seamlessly hosts events of all sizes. This cutting-edge adaptability makes the arena a dynamic destination for year-round programming. Unveiled today, new renderings showcase key elements of the facility’s expansion and significantly enhanced amenities for all patrons.