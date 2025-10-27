Fiala, Kings defeat Blackhawks to extend point streak to 5 games

Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for the Kings (4-3-3), who are 3-0-2 in their past five and were playing the second of back-to-back games after losing 5-4 in a shootout at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It was also the Kings’ first regulation win this season.

“It’s about time,” Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “I thought every game was just going to go to overtime. It definitely feels nice, especially on the road.”

Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller talked before the game about relishing back-to-back games and agreed this was a character win.

“I sure thought so,” he said. “The first period, we didn’t play any good at all. They [Blackhawks] played really well. We had to re-evaluate if the back-to-backs were worth it for us, and I think we answered that in the final 40 minutes.”

Connor Bedard scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (4-3-2), who had won two in a row and were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

“We’ve had our moments [when] we’ve been able to claw back from them before, but this is another learning moment for us, right?” said Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson, who returned to the lineup after missing two games because of a shoulder injury. “A team like this that knows how to win and knows how to play like that, we can’t let ourselves to do that. It’s easier said than done sometimes. It really is simple plays.”