PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Rematch Against Los Angeles on Saturday Night

🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks take on the Kings at Crpytpo.com Arena for the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season
🕒 TIME: 8:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks defeated the Kings, 2-1, on Thursday evening for their 100th all-time victory against Los Angeles. With the win, the Kings become the eighth team Chicago has recorded at least 100 victories against in the franchise’s history. The Blackhawks have earned points in three-straight games (2-0-1) and 17 of their last 22 games at Crypto.com Arena (10-5-7). Connor Bedard is riding a three-game goal streak (3G) against the Kings while forward Tyler Bertuzzi has logged points (1G, 5A) in five-straight games against the Kings and has points (4G, 6A) in eight of his last 10 games against them.
The Blackhawks defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1, on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. Wyatt Kaiser scored his first goal of the season and first career NHL game-winning goal. Connor Bedard logged a power play goal and went 7-for-11 (63.6%) in the faceoff circle and Frank Nazar recorded two assists. Tyler Bertuzzi and Oliver Moore each registered an assist while Connor Murphy led all skaters with five blocked shots. Colton Dach led the team with four hits and also notched three blocked shots. Spencer Knight collected the victory, making 26 saves on 27 shots (.963%). Chicago penalty killers went 5-for-5 (100%) against Los Angeles and the Blackhawks outshot the Kings, 36-27.
Chicago forward Frank Nazar recorded two assists in Los Angeles on Thursday and is riding a four-game assist streak (5A), tying his career long in both assist and point streak (2x, most recently from Nov. 15-21 (4A)). Nazar has now registered assists (9A) in eight of his last 10 games. The forward has tallied 20 points (5G, 15A) in 25 games this season and ranks second on the team with 15 assists, marking a new career high. He also ranks third on the squad with 20 points, while he’s just six points shy of tying his career high (26 points set in 2024-25).
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser scored his first goal of the season and first career game-winning goal on Thursday in Los Angeles. He now shares fourth among club blueliners with five points (1G, 4A) and four assists in 27 games this season. Kaiser posted two blocked shots against the Kings and ranks fourth on the club with 27 blocked shots this season. He also led all defensemen with 20:21 of time on ice on Thursday and is averaging a career high 19:19 of time on ice per game this season. Kaiser shares first on the club and shares 15th among all NHL defensemen with 13 takeaways in 2025-26.
Connor Bedard found the back of the net against Los Angeles on Thursday and now has goals (4G, 2A) in three-straight games and goals (5G, 3A) in four of his last five. The forward shares third in the NHL with 18 goals and ranks fourth with 39 points (18G, 21A) in 27 games in 2025-26. Bedard is currently riding a nine-game road point streak (5G, 12A), the longest active and second-longest such streak in the NHL this season. He’s now one game shy of matching his career-long 10-game road point streak from Oct. 27-Dec. 12, 2023 (9G, 5A).
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 6, 1959: Bobby Hull recorded his first career NHL hat trick (3G, 1A) in a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on the road at the Boston Garden. It was the first of 28 hat tricks in his Blackhawks career. His 28 hat tricks rank first all-time in team history.
Former Blackhawks captain and Head Coach Darryl Sutter served as Head Coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2011-17, directing the club to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. Sutter appeared in 406 career regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 1980-87, compiling 279 points (161G, 118A).