PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Rematch Against Los Angeles on Saturday Night

Dec. 6, 1959: Bobby Hull recorded his first career NHL hat trick (3G, 1A) in a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on the road at the Boston Garden. It was the first of 28 hat tricks in his Blackhawks career. His 28 hat tricks rank first all-time in team history.

Former Blackhawks captain and Head Coach Darryl Sutter served as Head Coach for the Los Angeles Kings from 2011-17, directing the club to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. Sutter appeared in 406 career regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 1980-87, compiling 279 points (161G, 118A).