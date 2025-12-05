LOS ANGELES -- Connor Bedard scored for the third straight game in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.
RECAP: Kaiser Nets First Game-Winning Goal as Blackhawks Edge Kings 2–1
Chicago earns road win in first of two-game set against Los Angeles with goals from Bedard and Kaiser
Bedard put Chicago up 1-0 at 6:17 of the second period, charging the crease and sweeping in Tyler Bertuzzi’s centering pass nine seconds into a power play. It was Bedard’s fourth goal and sixth point in his past three games.
Bedard has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in his past 19 games.
“I think he’s obviously taken that big, big step this year to that next level,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “And this isn’t a good start to me. It is kind of what he is. We see it on a nightly basis. He does it different ways, gets opportunities different ways, and sets up a lot of guys too. He honestly probably could have more points, to be honest with you. It’s just been a good maturation process for him.”
Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Frank Nazar had two assists for the Blackhawks (12-9-6), who are 4-1-1 in their past six road games. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.
After giving up a late lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Chicago prevented that same outcome at Los Angeles despite facing a 6-on-4 power play for the final 1:26 after Bedard was called for hooking and Darcy Kuemper was pulled for an extra attacker.
“I think it’s really important for us to be in those situations, because that’s just what good teams have to do and learn how to do,” Knight said. “I thought we really battled hard, and a lot of guys made big plays.”
Trevor Moore scored, and Kuemper made 34 saves for the Kings (12-8-7), who have lost six of eight (2-3-3).
Los Angeles has scored two goals or fewer in six of those games, posting a 2-3-1 record.
“This game, a lot of it has to do with confidence,” Kings forward Warren Foegele said, who returned after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. “And when pucks aren’t going in, you know, for a stretch there, it definitely wears on guys in the room.”
The teams will play the second of a two-game set again in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Kaiser gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at 19:54 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot. Kaiser’s first goal of the season came after the Kings failed to capitalize when the puck got lost in Knight’s skates and Phillip Danault missed a shot on the open net with a wraparound.
Nazar’s goal drought reached 15 games, but he has nine assists in his past 10 games, including five during a four-game streak.
“It definitely helps, right?” Nazar said. “Nobody wants to score more than I do right now. Chances are there, just gotta keep going, keep trying to execute.”
Moore cut it to 2-1 at 10:38 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle set up by Foegele.
“I don’t know if the first 40 (minutes) was our best, and we pushed hard in the last 20, but it’s hard to win games like that, right?” Foegele said. “We’ve been on the right side of it, but we’ve also been on the wrong side of it with these one-goal games. I think the disappointing thing is we weren’t really connected in the first two periods, and it definitely bit us.”
Drew Doughty returned for Los Angeles after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury he sustained when he was struck in the left foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15. He finished with one shot and a plus-one rating in 19:12 of ice time, including 3:24 of power play as he was used on the first unit.
The Kings were 0-for-5 on the power play. The Blackhawks were 1-for-3.
NOTES: Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen left after being hit in the face by a puck with 56.4 remaining. Blashill said Teravainen is going to be fine. “He was angling for a day off tomorrow,” Blashill joked. … Nine of the Kings past 10 games have been decided by one goal (4-3-3), with the Washington Capitals getting an empty-netter with 1:42 remaining in a 3-1 win on Tuesday.