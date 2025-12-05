RECAP: Kaiser Nets First Game-Winning Goal as Blackhawks Edge Kings 2–1

Wyatt Kaiser scored, and Frank Nazar had two assists for the Blackhawks (12-9-6), who are 4-1-1 in their past six road games. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

After giving up a late lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Chicago prevented that same outcome at Los Angeles despite facing a 6-on-4 power play for the final 1:26 after Bedard was called for hooking and Darcy Kuemper was pulled for an extra attacker.

“I think it’s really important for us to be in those situations, because that’s just what good teams have to do and learn how to do,” Knight said. “I thought we really battled hard, and a lot of guys made big plays.”

Trevor Moore scored, and Kuemper made 34 saves for the Kings (12-8-7), who have lost six of eight (2-3-3).

Los Angeles has scored two goals or fewer in six of those games, posting a 2-3-1 record.

“This game, a lot of it has to do with confidence,” Kings forward Warren Foegele said, who returned after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. “And when pucks aren’t going in, you know, for a stretch there, it definitely wears on guys in the room.”

The teams will play the second of a two-game set again in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kaiser gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at 19:54 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot. Kaiser’s first goal of the season came after the Kings failed to capitalize when the puck got lost in Knight’s skates and Phillip Danault missed a shot on the open net with a wraparound.