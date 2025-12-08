RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Rinzel and Slaggert to Rockford IceHogs

Chicago sends defenseman and forward to the IceHogs in a pair of roster moves

Thumbnail_Roster
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rinzel, 21, has registered eight points (1G, 7A) in 28 games with the Blackhawks this season. The defenseman shares fifth among League rookies with 29 blocked shots in 2025-26, while he’s also logged 26 hits on the season, which are tied for fifth among all Blackhawks skaters. Rinzel has earned 13 points (1G, 12A) in 37 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blackhawks.

Slaggert, 23, has appeared in 10 NHL games with Chicago in 2025-26, recording one goal. The forward has also notched 16 hits and four blocked shots, with an average time on ice per game of 9:04. Additionally, Slaggert has posted one goal in three AHL games with Rockford this season.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Overwhelmed by Ducks in 7-1 Loss to End Road Trip

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Four-Game Road Trip Against Ducks

RECAP: Blackhawks Overpowered by Kings in Heavy Road Defeat

PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Rematch Against Los Angeles on Saturday Night

RECAP: Kaiser Nets First Game-Winning Goal as Blackhawks Edge Kings 2–1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Swing with First of Two Against Kings

RECAP: Blackhawks Topped by Golden Knights in Shootout

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Laurent Brossoit from Injured Non-Roster

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open West Coast Road Trip in Vegas

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Ducks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Ducks

RECAP: Chicago Drops Fifth Straight as Nashville Overpowers Middle Period

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Nashville in Friday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Overcome Wild in Overtime

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Home Matchup Against Wild

NEWS: Blackhawks Holiday Visit to Chicago Police Station

RECAP: Blackhawks Shutout by Avalanche at Home

RELEASE: Jason Dickinson Activated from Injured Reserve