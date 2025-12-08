RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Rinzel and Slaggert to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rinzel, 21, has registered eight points (1G, 7A) in 28 games with the Blackhawks this season. The defenseman shares fifth among League rookies with 29 blocked shots in 2025-26, while he’s also logged 26 hits on the season, which are tied for fifth among all Blackhawks skaters. Rinzel has earned 13 points (1G, 12A) in 37 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blackhawks.

Slaggert, 23, has appeared in 10 NHL games with Chicago in 2025-26, recording one goal. The forward has also notched 16 hits and four blocked shots, with an average time on ice per game of 9:04. Additionally, Slaggert has posted one goal in three AHL games with Rockford this season.