PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Four-Game Road Trip Against Ducks

AGAINST ANAHEIM

The Blackhawks conclude their four-game road trip on Sunday evening against the Anaheim Ducks. Sunday’s game will be the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Chicago holds a 2-0-0 record against Anaheim this season. The Blackhawks are 6-2-0 in their last eight games at Honda Center and 18-4-1 in their last 23 overall games against the Ducks. Connor Bedard has 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last five games against Anaheim and 16 points (3G, 13A) in eight career games against the club. His 16 points are the most he’s recorded against a single opponent in his NHL career.