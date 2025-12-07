PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Four-Game Road Trip Against Ducks

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out back-to-back weekend with Sunday matchup in Anaheim
The Blackhawks conclude their four-game road trip on Sunday evening against the Anaheim Ducks. Sunday’s game will be the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Chicago holds a 2-0-0 record against Anaheim this season. The Blackhawks are 6-2-0 in their last eight games at Honda Center and 18-4-1 in their last 23 overall games against the Ducks. Connor Bedard has 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last five games against Anaheim and 16 points (3G, 13A) in eight career games against the club. His 16 points are the most he’s recorded against a single opponent in his NHL career.
The Blackhawks fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-0, on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena. Connor Bedard led the team with 22:07 of time on ice. Ryan Greene logged a career high 21:27 of time on ice and two takeaways. Louis Crevier tied a career high with four shots on goal while Artyom Levshunov led all Chicago skaters with three hits and shared first with two blocked shots.
The Blackhawks come into Sunday’s game having gone 13-for-14 (92.9%) on the penalty kill over their last five games and have now killed off 40 of their last 45 penalties (88.9%). Chicago ranks fifth in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.5% this season. Defenseman Alex Vlasic ranks eight in the NHL with 3:25 of average shorthanded time on ice per game, while Ilya Mikheyev ranks fourth among all NHL forwards with 3:02 of average shorthanded time on ice per game.
Chicago rookie forward Ryan Greene logged a career high 21:27 of time on ice and two takeaways on Saturday against Los Angeles. He established a career-long three-game point streak (2G, 1A) from Nov. 28-Dec. 2 and now has points (3G, 3A) in six of his last 11 games. The forward has recorded nine points (4G, 5A) in 28 games this season and leads all team rookies with four goals and ranks second with nine points.
Chicago forward Frank Nazar enters Sunday's game against Anaheim with assists (9A) in eight of his last 11 games. Nazar has tallied 20 points (5G, 15A) in 26 games this season and ranks second on the team with 15 assists, marking a new career high. He also ranks third on the squad with 20 points, while he’s just six points shy of tying his career high (26 points set in 2024-25).
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 7, 2007: The Blackhawks fell to the Ducks, 5-3, at the United Center. Former Blackhawk forward Chris Kunitz scored two goals for Anaheim.
Former Chicago defenseman Cam Russell ranks first in Blackhawks history with 54 penalty minutes against Anaheim. He complied 788 penalty minutes in his career with the Blackhawks, which ranks 15th all-time in team history.