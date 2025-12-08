Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period. Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev swept the puck to no one in particular across the slot in the defensive zone, and Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba skated into it and scored with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Mason McTavish made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:40 of the second period. Sennecke got a rebound at the edge of the crease and sent a short backhand pass to McTavish, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from below the right circle.

"I really loved our effort right from the get-go," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "All positives all over the place."

Sennecke then pushed it to 3-0 at 9:26 with a wrist shot from the right circle that went under the blocker of Soderblom.

Alex Killorn made it 4-0 at 16:09. He skated into a lob pass from Strome, held off Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel on a break, and chipped a shot over Soderblom's glove.

“I thought we did a really good job in the O-zone," Killorn said. "We knew they played last night, and it's tough playing in the D-zone for a majority of the night."

Carlsson extended it to 5-0 at 17:23 with a soft wrist shot from the top of the left circle that was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 27-7 in the second. It was the most shots in a period in their history.

"Everything just clicked," Carlsson said. "Took care of the blue lines pretty good, put it deep when we had to, and just worked from there."

Carlsson scored a power-play goal 15 seconds into the third period, redirecting a backdoor pass from Kreider at the right post to make it 6-0.