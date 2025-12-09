RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Toninato from Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Toninato, 31, has recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) in 24 games this season with the IceHogs. His 17 points rank third on the club, while his 12 assists rank fourth and five goals share fourth. Additionally, the forward leads the team with two game-winning goals this season.

The Blackhawks play the New York Rangers tomorrow evening at the United Center at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TNT and heard on WGN Radio.