FEATURE: Slaggert 'Settling In' to Pro Game in First Month

Nearly a full month into his NHL career, things are starting to become a little bit more normal for Landon Slaggert.

The “emotional roller coaster” of seeing his four-year college career come to a close with a loss in the Big Ten tournament and, within days, also realizing a lifelong dream of making his NHL debut (and with the very team he idolized as a kid) has finally leveled out, and the 21 year old is now settling into his new life.

“It's been awesome, just a bit of a whirlwind, for sure,” he said of the adjustment. “Lots of emotions, obviously, and I think now [I’m] kind of settling into my spot here. It's been good just living in Chicago … definitely getting my bearings, and that's been a lot of fun.”

With now 12 NHL games under his belt, Slaggert has established himself as a regular on the Blackhawks fourth line, often alongside Ryan Donato and MacKenzie Entwistle. He’s averaging nearly 11 minutes of ice time per game, sees regular reps on Chicago’s second penalty kill unit and is becoming a physical, forechecking threat — roles that continue to grow more with each passing game.

Slaggert logged his first NHL points, and his first multi-point game, on March 26 against Calgary — and for a split second appeared to have scored his first NHL goal in the contest as well, until further review showed his wrister off a rush hitting the crossbar instead of the back of the net.

“I was hoping for it (to count),” he laughed after. “I guess it just wasn't in the cards tonight.”

The rookie’s first goal was, though, in the cards on Wednesday night in St. Louis converting a breakaway late in the gamepast the blocker of Joel Hofer, just minutes after ringing a partial breakaway chance off the post.