SEATTLE — Roman Kantserov scored twice, and the Chicago Blackhawks won 3-1 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.
Kantserov scores twice, Blackhawks top Kraken to win third straight
Knight makes 29 saves for Chicago; Eberle scores late for Seattle
Cole Smith also scored and Spencer Knight made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (9-14-2), who have won three straight for the first time this season.
“We had to grind that one out,” Smith said. “Last game on a road trip here, it’s never going to be easy, but I’m proud of the way we kind of just battled throughout the game. There’s ebbs and flows, up and down, and we came out and had a really good third period and got it done.”
“I thought we defended really hard,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we checked hard, I thought we did the little sacrifice things you have to do, whether it's a blocked shot or a play through a body, and I thought ‘Spence’ was good.”
Jordan Eberle scored the lone goal for the Kraken (11-10-1), who have lost five of their last seven games in regulation. Joey Daccord made 16 saves.
“Tonight, we just, we didn't have any jam,” Eberle said. “I mean, it starts with myself. I wasn’t good enough. I think we’ve got to find a way to win hockey games. We had opportunities on the power play, it wasn't good enough, and then we had opportunities to get pucks out, and we didn't, and they capitalized.”
After two scoreless periods, Smith made it 1-0 at 5:58 of the third period. Ethan Del Mastro one-timed Jordan Greenway’s low-to-high pass from the point, and Smith lunged for the rebound in the low slot and deflected it over Daccord’s left shoulder.
“I probably got a little lucky to get a stick on it,” Smith said. “But that’s kind of the identity of our line, getting a good forecheck, got the puck high, and (Luke Glendening) was sitting there with a good screen as well, and we were able to get one.”
Kantserov pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:32. Sam Rinzel delayed the pass from the top of the slot before finding Kantserov with the feed at the bottom of the right circle. Kantserov partially fanned on the one-timer, but it floated into an open net behind Daccord.
“He finds his ways to score in different ways, and obviously I trust him enough to have him out there 5-on-6 (at the end of the game) as well,” Blashill said. “And he's a good defensive player, and he found a way to win a puck battle, and it went in the net.”
With Daccord pulled for the extra attacker, Eberle ended Knight's shutout bid to cut it to 2-1 at 16:59 when he redirected a Berkly Catton pass to the top of the crease over the goalie.
“We started playing with five minutes left,” Eberle said. “We addressed that after the game, but we’ve got to find a way to get on top of these guys earlier.”
Kantserov added an empty-net goal at 19:40 for the 3-1 final. It was the forward's 15th goal through 25 games this season, which leads all NHL rookies and is the most by a Blackhawks skater in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44).
NOTES: Eberle scored his 100th career goal with the Kraken and joined Jared McCann (141) as the second player to reach the milestone with the franchise. … Kantserov has scored 10 goals in November and matched Dominik Kubalik (Jan. 2020) and Alex DeBrincat (Nov. 2018) for the most in a calendar month by a Blackhawks rookie. … Chicago forward Patrick Kane left the game in the closing minutes after blocking a shot. Blashill did not have an update on his status postgame. Before exiting, Kane recorded his 795th career assist with the Blackhawks with the secondary helper on Kantserov's first goal and passed Johnny Bucyk (794 with the Boston Bruins) for the 20th most with a single franchise in NHL history.