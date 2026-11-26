ROMAN EMPIRE

Roman Kantserov followed up Sunday's first career hat trick in Vancouver with two more goals in Seattle, giving him 15 goals and 20 points (15G, 5A) through 25 career NHL games. His 15 goals through 25 career games are the most by a Blackhawks skater in the NHL's modern era (since 1943-44). The only Chicago skater with more over that span was Bill Mosienko, who scored 16 from 1941-42 to 1943-44.

The rookie has a point in eight straight road games. He and Connor Bedard (10 games) are the only Blackhawks rookies with a road point streak of at least eight games.

Kantserov has also scored in six straight road games, the longest road goal streak by a Blackhawks skater since Martin Havlat's seven-game run in 2006-07. He is the second rookie in the past 20 years with a six-game road goal streak, joining Filip Forsberg (six games in 2014-15).

The two goals gave Kantserov 10 in November, matching Dominik Kubalik (January 2020) and Alex DeBrincat (November 2018) for the most by a Blackhawks rookie in a calendar month.

He also became the seventh rookie in NHL history to score at least nine road goals in a calendar month, joining Glenn Anderson (11 in March 1981), Peter Stastny (10 in February 1981), Logan Couture (nine in December 2010), Dale Hawerchuk (nine in March 1982), Jimmy Herberts (nine in January 1925) and Joe Malone (nine in December 1917).