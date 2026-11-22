The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from the New York Rangers. In addition, forward Dillon Boucher has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Glendening, 37, has skated in four games with the New York Rangers during the 2026-27 campaign, leading the club in faceoff win percentage (71.4%).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive forward has played in 938 career NHL games with the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, recording 175 points (85G, 90A). Glendening holds a 55.7% career faceoff percentage since his NHL debut in 2013-14, which ranks third among active NHL centers in that span (500GP min.). The skater has also notched 11 points (7G, 4A) in 60 career postseason contests. Additionally, Glendening has skated in 72 career AHL games, posting 38 points (13G, 25A). He’s also notched 16 points (6G, 10A) in 24 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Internationally, the Grand Rapids, Mich. native played in the 2019 IIHF World Championship for Team USA, notching two helpers in eight games.

Glendening was originally undrafted.

Boucher, 29, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks this season, skating in five games and recording 12 hits.