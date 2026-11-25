🕒 TIME: 8:40 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks head to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday night seeking a sweep of their three-game road swing when they take on the Kraken
🕒 TIME: 8:40 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
|
ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
|
MATTY BENIERS | C | #10
|
Recorded a career-high four points (3G, 1A) against the Canucks on Nov. 22, including his first career hat trick.
Leads NHL rookies in points (18) and goals (13) this season.
Riding a seven-game road point streak (7G, 4A).
His eight goals in November rank eighth among all NHL players.
|
Ranks third on the team in goals (7) and shares sixth in points (13) this season.
Has lit the lamp in three of his last four games, posting four points (3G, 1A) in that stretch.
Produced 50 points (20G, 30A) in 82 regular-season games last season.
Selected 2nd overall by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Blackhawks found the back of the net three times on the power play against Vancouver on Nov. 22, marking the sixth consecutive game the team has scored on the man advantage ... The six-game run is Chicago’s longest since the club recorded a streak of seven games from Jan. 13-26, 2021 ... The Blackhawks share the league's top power play unit in the month of November, scoring on 38.5% of their chances on the man advantage ... Chicago has 10 power play goals over its last six outings, scoring at a 55.6% (10-for-18) clip on the man advantage in that stretch ... Those 10 power play tallies match the franchise’s highest total over a six-game span in the past 30 years ... The squad owns an 8-1-2 record when scoring a power play goal ... Frank Nazar and Roman Kantserov pace the team in power play goals (4), while Patrick Kane is the club’s leader in power play points (8).
Frank Nazar produced two points (1G, 1A) against the Canucks on Nov. 22, including Chicago’s third goal in the opening minute of a game this season ... The Detroit, Mich. native comes into Wednesday’s matchup with a career-long six-game point streak (7G, 2A) ... He shares the league lead in goals (7) and is tied for 10th in points (9) since his streak started on Nov. 12 ... Nazar ranks second on the team in goals (12) and fifth in points (16) so far this season.
Chicago claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from the New York Rangers on Nov. 22 ... The 37-year-old forward skated in four games with the Rangers during the 2026-27 campaign, leading the club in faceoff win percentage (71.4%) ... The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive forward has produced 175 points (85G, 90A) across 938 career NHL games ... In 60 career postseason appearances, Glendening has totaled 11 points (7G, 4A).