🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Coming off last night's victory while securing points in four of the last five games, the Blackhawks head to Vancouver Sunday night to face the Canucks
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN+
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
|
SAM RINZEL | D | #6
|
BROCK BOESER | RW | #6
|
The 22-year-old blueliner has recorded 12 points (1G, 11A) over his last five games.
He leads the Blackhawks in assists (15) and ranks second in points (17).
He is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record a run of five games with multiple assists.
Rinzel is up to 15 assists on the season, surpassing his previous single-season high of 10 in 2025-26.
|
Leads the Canucks in points (24) and goals (8), while ranking second in assists (16).
Riding a nine-game point streak, scoring four goals and handing out eight assists in that stretch.
Collected 48 points (22G, 26A) in 75 games last season.
Has totaled 506 points (234G, 272A) across 653 career regular-season games.
Roman Kantserov secured his 10th goal and fourth assist of the season on Saturday afternoon against Calgary ... The 22-year-old forward is tied for the seventh-fastest Blackhawks rookie to reach 10 career goals (23 GP) ... The Magnitogorsk, Russia native paces NHL rookies in goals, becoming the first to reach 10 tallies in 2026-27 ... Kantserov owns a six-game road point streak, collecting four goals and three assists in that stretch.
Patrick Kane lit the lamp on the power play against Calgary on Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive game the Blackhawks have scored on the man advantage ... It’s the first time the club has scored a power play goal in five straight games since Feb. 2-11, 2021 ... Chicago has seven power play goals over its last five outings, scoring at a 50% (7-for-14) clip on the man advantage in that stretch ... A power play goal in Sunday’s contest would mark the club’s longest streak since a seven-game run from Jan. 13-26, 2021 ... The Blackhawks own a 7-1-2 record when scoring a power play goal ... Frank Nazar paces the squad in power play tallies, finding the back of the net four times on the man advantage this season.
The Blackhawks blocked 20 shots against the Flames on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome, the most in a game for the club this season ... Ethan Del Mastro and Sam Rinzel led the squad with three blocks each ... Chicago has blocked 264 total shots this season, averaging 11.48 per game ... Alex Vlasic paces the Blackhawks in blocks (39) through the team’s first 23 games in 2026-27.