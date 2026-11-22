The 22-year-old blueliner has recorded 12 points (1G, 11A) over his last five games.

He leads the Blackhawks in assists (15) and ranks second in points (17).

He is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record a run of five games with multiple assists.

Rinzel is up to 15 assists on the season, surpassing his previous single-season high of 10 in 2025-26.