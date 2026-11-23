HATS OFF TO ROMAN

Roman Kantserov finished with four points (3G, 1A), including the first hat trick of his NHL career. He scored on the power play in the first period, tipped in an Alex Vlasic point shot in the second and capped the night with another power-play goal in the third. He became the first Blackhawks rookie to score a hat trick since Pius Suter (Jan. 24, 2021) and the first to do so on the road since Dominik Kubalik (Feb. 27, 2020).

Kantserov is also just the fourth Blackhawks rookie in the past 40 years to record his first career hat trick before his 25th NHL game, joining Pius Suter (6 GP in 2020-21), Alex DeBrincat (23 GP in 2017-18) and J-P Dumont (24 GP in 1998-99).

Kantserov took over the NHL rookie lead in points with his second goal and third point of the night, and he finished the evening leading all rookies with 18 points (13G, 5A). His 13 goals also lead the Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old extended his road point streak to seven games, becoming just the third rookie in franchise history to record a run of that length, joining Connor Bedard (10 GP in 2023-24) and Darryl Sutter (7 GP in 1980-81). Kantserov has scored eight goals since Nov. 1. The only Blackhawks rookies to tally more in a calendar month over the past 20 years are Dominik Kubalik (10 in Jan. 2020 and 8 in Feb. 2020) and Alex DeBrincat (10 in Nov. 2017).