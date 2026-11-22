The Blackhawks are on the board away from home, beating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon for its first road win of the 2026-27 season.

The win improves the Blackhawks to 7-14-2 on the season and 1-8-1 on the road. Chicago has now won back-to-back games in Calgary and improved to 27-17-7 over its last 51 meetings with the Flames.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.

🚨 Rinzel makes franchise history and wins it in overtime

📈 Kane climbs the all-time lists

🎯 Kantserov hits 10 goals