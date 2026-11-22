SAM-SATIONAL
Sam Rinzel finished with three points (1G, 2A), including the game-winning goal in overtime. As the power play expired late in the extra frame, Rinzel was on the doorstep to bat a loose puck past Dustin Wolf for his second goal of the season and the first overtime winner of his career.
He made just as big a play at the other end too, getting his stick on Matt Coronato's wraparound attempt in the final minute of regulation to keep the game tied and send it to overtime.
Earlier in the game, his two assists on Ryan Donato's and Patrick Kane's second-period goals also pushed his multi-assist streak to five games. He has 11 assists over that run and now has 17 points (2G, 15A) this season, surpassing his previous single-season high from last year (14).
Overall, the afternoon put Rinzel in the record books:
- He is the first defenseman and third player in Blackhawks history to record a five-game multi-assist streak, joining Hall of Famers Denis Savard (6 GP in 1987-88 and 5 GP in 1984-85) and Stan Mikita (5 GP in 1968-69).
- He is the fourth defenseman in NHL history with a five-game multi-assist streak, following Mark Howe (5 GP in 1987-88), Borje Salming (5 GP in 1984-85) and Bobby Orr (5 GP in 1970-71).
- He became the seventh defenseman in franchise history with an overtime goal at age 22 or younger, joining Brent Seabrook (2x; last: Nov. 6, 2005), Artyom Levshunov (Oct. 15, 2026), Kevin Korchinski (Nov. 24, 2023), Gustav Forsling (Dec. 8, 2017), Nick Leddy (Jan. 27, 2013) and Dave Manson (Nov. 5, 1989).