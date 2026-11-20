🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago heads west for a Saturday matinee in Calgary, opening a three-game road trip and first of a back-to-back against the Flames
🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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TYLER BERTUZZI | LW | #59
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SIMON NEMEC | D | #71
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Ranks fourth on the team in goals (5), sixth in assists (5) and seventh in points (10) this season.
Has posted four points (3G, 1A) over his last three outings.
One of three active players to skate for at least four Original Six clubs.
Owns 375 points (173G, 202A) in 589 career regular-season games.
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Ranks fourth on the team in assists (7) and eighth in points (9).
He has lit the lamp in each of the club's last two games.
Posted 26 points (11G, 15A) in 68 games on the blue line in 2025-26.
Has totaled 58 points (18G, 40A) across 178 career regular-season games.
Defenseman Sam Rinzel picked up two more assists on Thursday night against Columbus, giving him nine helpers over his last four games ... He is just the second Blackhawks player age 22 or younger to record nine assists over a four-game span, joining Denis Savard ... The Waconia, Minn. native extended his multi-point streak to four games, becoming the fifth Blackhawks defenseman in franchise history to post a run of that length (Gustafsson, Keith, Pilote, Stapleton) ... The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 13 assists on the season, surpassing his previous single-season high of 10 in 2025-26 ... Rinzel paces the club in assists (13) and ranks second in points (14) in 2026-27.
Frank Nazar scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season on Thursday against the Blue Jackets ... The Detroit, Mich. native has recorded six goals over his last four games and has found the back of the net eight times in his last seven outings ... The 22-year-old forward shares the league lead in goals (6) since his goal streak started on Nov. 12 ... Nazar ranks third on the team in points (13), owning 11 goals and two assists in 20 games this season.
Roman Kantserov paces the club in road goals (3), while Sam Rinzel and Alex Vlasic share the club lead in road assists (4) so far this season ... Kantserov enters Saturday’s tilt riding a five-game road point streak, totaling five points (3G, 2A) in that stretch ... Four of Vlasic’s five assists in 2026-27 have come in road contests, including two helpers in Chicago’s last road game at Carolina on Nov. 7.