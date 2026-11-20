Throughout the afternoon, Nazar and Moore helped serve meals to attendees and spent time visiting with seniors from across the community. The annual gathering, which typically welcomes between 80 and 100 guests each year, provides an opportunity for local seniors to enjoy a warm holiday meal while connecting with neighbors and volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Moore echoed Nazar’s thoughts, emphasizing the importance of giving back and supporting the community throughout the year.

“Yeah, honestly, it's awesome,” Moore said on the tradition. “They all know who the Blackhawks are, they know [and] follow the team. It’s a lot of fun. Obviously, the city of Chicago is awesome and amazing, and the people are great, and [everyone] being in there [is] just another example of that. It just brings good spirits to us as well, and hopefully we can bring some to them [too]. Being able to bring a meal to [the seniors], I think that's an important thing. Just seeing that they were very appreciative and they felt supported, [it’s] great.”