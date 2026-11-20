Earlier this week, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore spent an afternoon serving meals and sharing conversation with members of Chicago's elderly community at Seward Park. Hosted annually by the Chicago Police Department, the Blackhawks forwards took part in a longstanding holiday tradition that has provided Thanksgiving meals to local seniors for nearly a decade.
“It was a lot of fun,” explained Nazar. “Getting to know everyone this year, all the seniors, and be able to just talk to them [was great]. I was really surprised, a lot of them just loved hockey and loved the Blackhawks. It was super lively and fun. Making sure everyone has a nice meal around the holidays [has] always been a big thing for my family and for myself. Everyone deserves a nice, hot meal, so I think it's just an awesome thing to do. Really, really grateful that I was able to help out.”