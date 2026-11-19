🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago wraps up its four-game homestand Thursday night against Columbus, following a victory in their last outing at United Center
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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SAM RINZEL | D | #6
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KENT JOHNSON | C | #91
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Shares the team lead in assists (11) and is tied for second on the club in points (12).
Posted a career-high three assists in his last game against Toronto.
Riding a three-game point streak, tallying seven assists in that stretch.
Has produced 31 points (5G, 26A) in 83 career regular-season games.
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Leads Columbus in points (19) and goals (8), while ranking second in assists (11).
Enters Thursday's game with points (3A) in three-straight games.
Has recorded five points (1G, 4A) over his last five appearances.
Posted 22 points (7G, 15A) in 76 regular-season games in 2025-26.
Patrick Kane recorded an assist against Toronto on Tuesday night, giving him the sixth most points (1,411) with Original Six franchises in NHL history behind Gordie Howe (1,809), Steve Yzerman (1,755), Phil Esposito (1,590), Ray Bourque (1,506) and Stan Mikita (1,467) ... The Buffalo, N.Y. native assisted on a game-winning goal for the 140th time in his career to surpass Mike Modano for the most instances by an American-born player in NHL history ... Kane registered his 402nd power play point with the Blackhawks, matching Denis Savard for the second-most since 1933-34 ... The 37-year-old forward ranks third on the club in assists (10) and fifth in points (11) this season.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, including the game-winning goal, against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, marking his 26th career multi-goal game ... Bertuzzi is one of just three active players to skate for at least four Original Six clubs (Joe Veleno and Erik Gustafsson) ... The Sudbury, Ont. native has scored in back-to-back games and has posted four points (3G, 1A) in that stretch ... Bertuzzi ranks fourth on the team in goals (5), sixth in assists (5) and seventh in points (10) so far this season.
Ian Cole and Cole Smith each tallied an assist against Toronto on Tuesday night at United Center ... Cole needs just four more assists (196) to reach 200 for his career ... Along with his assist, Smith shared the team lead in hits (4) and plus/minus (+2) against the Maple Leafs ... Smith leads the team in hits (49), while Cole ranks second on the club in blocked shots (34) this season.