The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have placed captain Connor Bedard (shoulder) on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 17.



Toninato, 32, has skated in three NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, logging three hits and going 10-for-18 (55.6%) from the faceoff circle. The Duluth, Minn., native has produced 11 points (4G, 7A) in 14 AHL games with the IceHogs this season. He’s tied for third on the team in goals (4), while he ranks fifth in assists (7) and points (11). Toninato also ranks third on Rockford with two power play goals in 2026-27.



Bedard, 21, has registered 18 points (7G, 11A) in 15 games during the 2026-27 campaign. He paces the Blackhawks in points (18), while he ranks third in assists (11) and goals (7) so far this season. The North Vancouver, B.C., native has recorded at least one point in 13 of his 15 games in 2026-27.



The Blackhawks will play Vancouver on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena. The game can be seen in-market on CHSN+, out-of-market on ESPN+, and heard on WGN Radio.