Blackhawks score 6, pull away from Ducks to end 5-game skid

ANAHEIM -- Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday.
Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist, and Alec Martinez had two assists for the Blackhawks (18-35-7), who ended a five-game skid (0-4-1). Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.
"They're a good team and they come at you in waves, but I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure," Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen said. "That was a big focal point for us before the game."
Leo Carlsson scored twice, and Frank Vatrano had two assists for the Ducks (26-26-7), who had won eight of their past 11 (8-2-1), including five straight at home. John Gibson allowed six goals on 24 shots in his return from an upper-body injury sustained during a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 22.
"Not a good game from us," Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas said. "We did turn a lot of pucks over. This is a team that feeds off turnovers, and they’re a great rush team. We played to their strength, and it ended up costing us today."
Wyatt Kaiser gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 7:48 of the second period when he drove into the left circle and scored with a wrist shot. The defenseman was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Carlsson tied it 1-1 from the front of the crease 45 seconds later at 8:33, banking in a backhand off the bottom of the crossbar.
Patrick Maroon’s power-play goal put Chicago back ahead 2-1 at 10:24 after he received a pass to the side of the net, turned and scored far side.
Teravainen extended it to 3-1 at 13:16 when he scored with a wrist shot from above the hash marks.
Jackson LaCombe cut it to 3-2 at 14:41 after scoring off his own rebound.
Reichel made it 4-2 at 4:53 of the third period on the breakaway 11 seconds after the Blackhawks killed an Anaheim power play.
Reichel had been a healthy scratch the previous two games.
"It felt good to be back. It's not always easy if you got scratched," Reichel said. "First game back, timing is a little off, but I tried to make the best of it, stay positive and play a little [mad]. I'm glad it worked out."
Donato scored 36 seconds into a 5-on-3 advantage to push it to 5-2 at 7:40 after Alex Killorn and Gudas each committed minor penalties.
"The fourth goal really got us down to our knees," Gudas said. "It’s very hard to come back, especially this late in the hockey game against anybody."
Donato’s second goal of the game extended it to 6-2 at 10:56 when he scored on the breakaway.
"He's been good here for a while," Sorensen said of Donato. "No matter where we put him, if it's on the wing or in the middle, he plays his game and he's around the puck and he creates a lot and I'm really happy with his game."
Carlsson scored his second goal to make it 6-3 at 17:16 with a wrist shot from the right circle.
NOTES: Chicago scored its NHL-leading sixth goal at 5-on-3. ... Blackhawks defenseman TJ Brodie recorded his 300th NHL assist, and Martinez reached 200. ... LaCombe has a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists). He's the first Anaheim defenseman to score 11 goals in a season since Hampus Lindholm scored 13 in 2017-18. ... The Ducks (23-1-3) lost for the first time in regulation this season when scoring at least three goals. … Gibson was honored before the game for playing in his 500th NHL game on Feb. 4.