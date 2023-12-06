BLOG: Anderson Finding Role in Blackhawks’ Third Line 

After the Chicago Blackhawks recalled Joey Anderson from the Rockford IceHogs back on Nov. 23, the 25-year-old forward impressed the team with the impact he created over the last few games.

With his first call-up this season, Anderson knew he wanted to showcase the hard work he put in as well as the positive attitude he can provide. In the past few contests, he felt like he did just that.

“While I’m up here, it's just come in every day work hard, try my best to help and have a good attitude,” Anderson said. “I like to I think I've done that pretty well since I've been here, so just continue to do that wherever they need me.”

Anderson notched four assists through seven games this season with the Blackhawks after the team placed Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Hall on injured reserve.