FEATURE: The Day I Was Drafted Home 

I feel like going into the draft, everyone's telling you it doesn't matter where you go, this and that. You can't really understand that until after. It can mean a lot -- it can change the outlook of your future where you go, where you're going to be living for however many years, so it is super scary, and I feel like you can't diminish that. But it was definitely eye opening that things aren't going to go your way and you have to keep your head up and just keep chugging along regardless. What really matters is what you do after. It's pretty cliche, but it is true. And I feel like I can't emphasize that enough to the younger guys that are about to get drafted: It really doesn't matter where you get drafted because guys play in the NHL from all over the seven rounds.

At the time though, it was tough. That night, my family was trying to calm me down, but it wasn't an easy night of sleep. I was just looking forward to getting back to the rink to see what was going to happen and where I was going to go.

The next day, I came in just hoping to hear my name pretty early. I just remember sitting there, talking to my sister when the Hawks came up. I honestly had no idea who was going to pick me at that point. I had kind of checked out from really listening too closely to these teams when they're announcing, but as the Blackhawks started to say, “From the National Team Development Program..” I looked at my sister, who was sitting next to me, and both of our eyes popped open. We were just waiting to hear what they were going to say next. And they started to slowly say, “Alex Vlasic,” which was just so cool.