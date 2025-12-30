Game Recap: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

“He’s really playing with a lot of confidence,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “His two-way game has been really solid.”

Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 14 saves for the Wild (24-10-6), who have won two in a row and are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights (17-9-11), who have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2). Carter Hart allowed five goals on 12 shots before being replaced in the second period by Akira Schmid, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.

“We’ve got to plug some homes [defensively],” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s five against Colorado (in a 6-5 shootout loss on Saturday), it’s [six] in Calgary (a 6-3 loss on Dec. 20), four in Edmonton (a 4-3 loss on Dec. 21). We have to start there. ... That’s an area we’ve got to be better at.”