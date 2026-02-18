Minnesota Wild Recalls Ben Gleason, Boris Katchouk and Matt Kiersted From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Boris Katchouk and defensemen Ben Gleason and Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Katchouk, 27 (6/18/98), has recorded 12 points (5-7=12) and 33 shots on goal in 26 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa Wild this season. He also skated in three games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Minnesota acquired Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for Michael Milne on December 28, 2025. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia, has collected 36 points (15-21=36) and 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 179 career NHL games with Tampa Bay (2021-22, 2025-26), Chicago (2021-24) and Ottawa (2023-24). Katchouk has also recorded 156 points (65-91=156) and 163 PIM in 266 career AHL games with Syracuse (2018-22, 2024-25), Rockford (2023-24), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He tallied six points (3-3=6) in seven games to help Canada win the gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Katchouk notched 202 points (101-101=202) and 154 PIM in 199 career games in four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (2014-18) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He was originally selected by the Lightning in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Gleason, 27 (3/25/98), owns 17 points (1-16=17), 18 PIM and 60 shots on goal in 44 games with Iowa this season. He recorded 18 points (3-15=18) and 16 PIM in 36 AHL games last season with the Bakersfield Condors and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Ortonville, Mich., owns 208 points (43-165=208) and 254 PIM in 432 career AHL contests with Texas (2018-23), Bakersfield (2023-25), Lehigh Valley (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He has also collected five points (1-4=5) in 12 Calder Cup Playoff games. Gleason appeared in four NHL games with the Dallas Stars in 2018-19 and tallied an assist in his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2018 against the Nashville Predators. He tallied 125 points (22-103=125) in 236 games in four seasons with the London Knights (2014-15) and Hamilton Bulldogs (2015-18) in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and helped Hamilton claim the 2018 OHL championship. Minnesota signed Gleason as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Kiersted, 27 (4/14/98), has one assist and four shots on goal in four games with Minnesota this season. He has also recorded six points (1-5=6), 63 shots on goal and 22 PIM in 31 games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota, posted 29 points (1-28=29), 40 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 64 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) last season, leading the AHL in plus-minus rating and ranking second among Charlotte skaters in assists. Kiersted also registered eight assists, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 13 games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Checkers to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals. For his career, Kiersted has tallied eight points (2-6=8) in 43 career games in parts of five NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has also skated in 264 games and notched 91 points (17-74=91), 225 PIM and a plus-50 rating across five AHL seasons with Charlotte (2021-25) and Iowa (2025-26) while posting 12 points (1-11=12) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Minnesota signed Kiersted as a free agent on July 2, 2025.