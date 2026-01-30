Down on the Farm: Taking Aim at the Iowa Wild Record Books

It would be difficult to find a player who has made a bigger impact on the Iowa Wild than Gerry Mayhew. His resolve, sustained scoring ability and his love for Des Moines will leave an impression well into the future.

After a four-year gap, Iowa’s all-time leading goal scorer has returned to where his pro career began.

He played for the club from 2016-2021 and left as one of the best. After stints on both coast and a few other stops along the way, the nine-year veteran found himself back in familiar territory.

Iowa and Mayhew landed in a mutually beneficial crossroads when October rolled around. The Wild were in the market for a veteran goal scorer and Mayhew was without a team.

“The season had started and I was literally on my couch,” explained the Wild forward. “I didn’t have anything and didn’t even go to a camp. I remember talking to my wife about going overseas to play.

“I knew they (the Wild) had room. On a whim, I asked my agent to call them. Not even a day later, they called and we got something done.”

It wasn’t until he was driving into the capital city when it truly hit him.

“I like Des Moines, I like it a lot. I just remember thinking, this is weird, but awesome,” joked Mayhew. “It was crazy driving in here. It was like I never left. It’s great being back.”

He was a welcome site for the Des Moines fans. He had a remarkable first run with the team and was a key component on some of the best teams to play in Iowa Wild history.

The forward combination of Mayhew, Sam Anas and Kyle Rau, along with defenseman Brennen Mennell, made for a nasty power play. In 2019-20, Mayhew set the Iowa team record for goals in a season with 39, this included a team record 10 game-winning tallies. The most impressive part of his goal scoring record is that he did it 49 games.