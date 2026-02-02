SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back at home tonight, inviting the Montreal Canadiens for a Monday match at Grand Casino Arena. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canadiens
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
40 Cal Petersen
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Habs