Minnesota Wild to Hold Black History Celebration Presented by TRIA Orthopedics on February 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a Black History Celebration, presented by TRIA Orthopedics, on Monday, Feb. 2, when the team hosts the Montreal Canadiens at 6:30 p.m. CT. The organization will celebrate Black History Month throughout the game, including many of the in-game elements:
- Recently retired Minneapolis Fire Chief, Bryan Tyner, will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement.
- Calvin Simon, Head Coach of Shakopee Boys Varsity Hockey team, will be honored as part of the Securian Stick Tap Salute.
- Elvie, a 10-year-old skater from Mosaic Hockey Collective, will be the honorary Flag Bearer.
- Youth skaters from Mosaic Hockey Collective will participate in a shootout during the second intermission. Mosaic Hockey Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization focuses on building an inclusive hockey community that empowers players of color with skills, resources, and positive experiences to grow and give back to the game.
- Black History Celebration Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 124 beginning when gates open at 5:15 p.m. and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Black History Celebration themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Black History Celebration Online Auction February 2 through February 11. The auction will feature Minnesota Wild Black History Celebration themed memorabilia including locker room nameplates, baseball hats and more autographed by the members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild. For more information visit com/onlineauctions. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
- The following organizations will be featured throughout the Grand Casino Arena concourse: Be The Change, Boys and Girls Club, GlamKam Hockey Foundation, KNOCK and Mosaic Hockey Collective.
The Wild is offering a Black History Celebration Ticket Pack, which includes an exclusive Black History themed sweatshirt designed with the help of KNOCK, Inc, a game ticket and a donation to Be the Change Minnesota. For more information and to purchase a ticket pack, visit nhl.com/wild/tickets/promotional-nights.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.