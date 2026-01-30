Minnesota Wild to Hold Black History Celebration Presented by TRIA Orthopedics on February 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a Black History Celebration, presented by TRIA Orthopedics, on Monday, Feb. 2, when the team hosts the Montreal Canadiens at 6:30 p.m. CT. The organization will celebrate Black History Month throughout the game, including many of the in-game elements:

Recently retired Minneapolis Fire Chief, Bryan Tyner, will make the Let's Play Hockey! announcement.

Calvin Simon, Head Coach of Shakopee Boys Varsity Hockey team, will be honored as part of the Securian Stick Tap Salute.

Elvie, a 10-year-old skater from Mosaic Hockey Collective, will be the honorary Flag Bearer.

Youth skaters from Mosaic Hockey Collective will participate in a shootout during the second intermission. Mosaic Hockey Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization focuses on building an inclusive hockey community that empowers players of color with skills, resources, and positive experiences to grow and give back to the game.

Black History Celebration Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 124 beginning when gates open at 5:15 p.m. and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Black History Celebration themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

will be sold in-game only at Section 124 beginning when gates open at 5:15 p.m. and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Black History Celebration themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Black History Celebration Online Auction February 2 through February 11. The auction will feature Minnesota Wild Black History Celebration themed memorabilia including locker room nameplates, baseball hats and more autographed by the members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild. For more information visit com/onlineauctions. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The Wild is offering a Black History Celebration Ticket Pack, which includes an exclusive Black History themed sweatshirt designed with the help of KNOCK, Inc, a game ticket and a donation to Be the Change Minnesota. For more information and to purchase a ticket pack, visit nhl.com/wild/tickets/promotional-nights.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office.

