Creating a Greater State of Hockey: January Recap

Hockey Day Minnesota

Saturday, January 24

Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 took place on January 24 in Hastings, celebrating community hockey throughout the day. The event featured three high school hockey games leading up to the Minnesota Wild game that evening. January 24 also marked the inaugural Skate It Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota, an initiative of the Minnesota Wild Foundation dedicated to preserving, strengthening, and celebrating community hockey. More than $93,500 was raised during the day of giving, with TRIA matching every dollar raised bringing the total impact to more than $187,000 in support of community hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation proudly donated $75,000 to Minnesota Hockey and $10,000 to Hastings Youth Hockey.

The town of Winona, one of 11 Skate It Forward associations, was highlighted in a one-time special produced by the Minnesota Wild in partnership with TRIA Orthopedics. Winona: Making of a Hockey Town premiered following the Wild game, sharing the community’s hockey story.