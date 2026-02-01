Game Recap: Wild 7, Oilers 3

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:15, getting sent in on a breakaway from Edmonton’s blue line with a stretch pass from Hughes, deking to his forehand to score top shelf. Wallstedt had the secondary assist, earning his first point of the season.

“We talk about being a good team and I thought all four lines and all six D contributed, and our goaltender played well,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “And that’s what we need against this team to play a good team game, and I think it’s good to be able to get some scoring throughout the lineup.

“That gives you a competitive advantage.”

Nugent-Hopkins regained the lead for Edmonton, 2-1, at 8:01, taking a pass from Connor McDavid to the side of the net and deflecting it through the legs of Wallstedt.

Kaprizov tied it 2-2 on the power play with 36 seconds left in the period, after Eriksson Ek picked up the rebound off a point shot from Zuccarello and sent it across the crease and through the legs of Oilers defenseman Spencer Stastney for the backdoor tap-in by Kaprizov.

Zuccarello gave the Wild their first lead of the game 35 seconds into the second period, beating Jarry’s glove with a one-timer off a face-off win by Ryan Hartman.

“It's a good team, and when you give them time and space like that, I thought we gave them too much,” Oilers defenseman Jake Walman said. “Too many good looks on our net. And that's what a good team does.”