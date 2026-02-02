Game Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home after a quick one-stop road trip to Edmonton over the weekend, a trip that sent the Wild home with two more points in the standings after the Wild triumphed 7-3 over the Oilers. Tonight, the Wild will do battle against the Canadiens, hoping to conquer and finish out the season series with a W.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 32-14-10

Canadiens Record: 31-17-7

2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 23-8-3 (13-2-1 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
23.8%
25.0%
Penalty Kill
77.1%
77.9%
Faceoff
50.6%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.44
3.25
Goals Against / Games Played
3.24
2.82

Last Time Out

MIN at EDM | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Montreal won the first meeting, 4-3, at Centre Bell (1/20).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2), RW Vladimir Tarasenko (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello each posted multi-point outings. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 20-of-33 shots faced.

RW Ivan Demidov (0-2=2) and D Lane Hutson (1-1=2) each had two points. G Jakub Dobes saved 17-of-20 shots in the win for the Canadiens.

Wild Leaders Against Canadiens

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (5-19=24) in 33 career games vs. Montreal
  • D Quinn Hughes owns 22 assists (0-22=22) in 20 games
  • Tarasenko has 17 points (5-12=17) in 26 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 35 games

Habs Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Patrik Laine owns 15 points (10-5=15) in 22 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Sammy Blais (7-3=10 in 16 games) and C Phillip Danault (5-5=10 in 24 games) each have 10 points
  • RW Brendan Gallagher owns eight points (5-3=8) in 19 games

Recent Transactions

1/27/26

Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Iowa

1/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

1/23/26

Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa 

1/22/26

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (13 games missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (nine games missed)

Nico Sturm: illness (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild F Tyler Pitlick collected three points (1-2=3) in 14 games with Montreal during the 2021-22 season
  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 18-2-0 in its last 20 games vs. the Canadiens and held a nine-game winning streak (since 10/20/19) until falling on Jan. 20
  • The Wild also recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal from 12/3/14 - 1/7/19
  • Minnesota has won the last 11 games played at Grand Casino Arena (11/1/13 - 11/14/24), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently the fourth-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, 12 games vs. Detroit; Carolina, 12 games vs. Buffalo; Colorado, 12 games vs. San Jose)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

2.2 MIN vs. MTL Game Notes
- 0.85 MB
Download 2.2 MIN vs. MTL Game Notes

