Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Cal Petersen From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Cal Petersen under emergency conditions from Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Petersen, 31 (10/19/94), owns a 4-13-0 record with a 2.82 goal-against average (GAA), a .897 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 17 starts with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Waterloo, Iowa, owns a 96-111-19 record, 3.10 GAA, .901 SV% and 13 shutouts in 232 career games across seven AHL seasons with Lehigh Valley (2023-25), Ontario Reign (2017-23) and Iowa (2025-26), earning AHL All-Star game selections in 2017-18 and 2019-20. In 15 career Calder Cup Playoff games he owns a 5-10-1 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .884 SV%. Petersen has also recorded a 46-44-10 record, 2.96 GAA, .903 SV% and four shutouts in parts of six NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings (2018-23) and Philadelphia Flyers (2023-24).

Petersen has represented the United States at three IIHF World Championships (2017, 2021, 2023), notably posting a 5-2-0 record, two shutouts, tournament-leading 1.29 GAA and .953 SV%, and receiving the tournament’s Best Goaltender award as he helped Team USA to a bronze medal in 2021. Petersen played three collegiate seasons (2014-17) at the University of Notre Dame, appearing in 110 games and posting a 55-39-15 record. He earned First-Team All-Hockey East honors as a junior in 2016-17, Honorable Mention All-Hockey East honors as a sophomore in 2015-16 and Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors in 2014-15.

Petersen was originally selected in the fifth round (No. 129 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a one-year contract with Minnesota on July 2 and wears sweater No. 40 with the Wild.