Wild on 7th - Episode 130: Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise

The 2026 Winter Olympics start this week in Milan-Cortina, and the representation from Minnesota is HUGE to say the least. The Minnesota Wild are sending a ton of players and personnel, and the Minnesota Frost and Golden Gophers are getting in on the fun as well. Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle join us this week, before heading to Italy on their quest for Gold. The ladies chat about their Olympic dreams, their teammates Kelly Pannek and Abbey Murphy among others, and how they plan to get comfortable in the Olympic village. Kinger expresses his absolute admiration for all things TEAM USA, starting with the Ralph Lauren gear that every athlete will adorn for opening and closing ceremonies. While the girls discuss the olympic village, game day fits, and preferred candle scents, the dreams of Gold dance in all of our heads. The 2026 Winter Olympics are upon us, and these two-time Walter Cup champions have set their sites on the top of the podium. Stop by for a listen, but give yourself some extra time to get you cha cha's in, cause this pod is lengthy one. This is Wild on 7th with an Olympic sized warmup. USA! USA! USA!

