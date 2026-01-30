Wild on 7th - Episode 129: Filip "The Gus Bus" Gustavsson

Nothing celebrates community hockey in Minnesota quite like Hockey Day Minnesota, and Hastings and the local organizing committee there absolutely crushed it. Carts and King dive into the wildly successful event, the jerseys, the layout, the facilities, you name it, it was top notch. As for the Wild game against FLA, the fans were treated to entertaining game, and for the 20th time this season, the Wild pushed the game into extra time. Unfortunately coming up short in OT, because of a much less favorable RAT, the Wild grabbed a point and look to finish the month strong before their Olympic break. Later in the show, we are joined by the GusBus himself, #32 Filip Gustavsson, for some typical Gus insight, that ranges from potty training to video games. This Swedish goaltender talks about his aspirations with team Sweden, his daily fun being a dad with a couple youngsters at home, and how he sneaks in time to join teammates online for some gaming. Always fun to have this tendy on the show! Like, subscribe, and listen up. Howdy boys, it's Filip Gustavsson.

