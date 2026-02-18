Wild on 7th - Episode 132: Jack Jablonski Previews the Minnesota Girls High School State Tourney

GIRLS HOCKEY WO7 thmb 2
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

When The Minnesota Wild are away, the State of Hockey still plays, and the Girls State High School Hockey Tournament kicks off this week at Grand Casino Arena, so Jack Jablonski joins us to weigh in on what to expect from the girls in Saint Paul. Kinger is also away this week, so Carts digs into the girls tourney, and gets Jack's take on what he has seen so far in the Olympics. Look for a boys tourney preview in the near future. The Olympic tournaments are heating up as well, and we will certainly break down these matchups as they come.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Ben Gleason, Boris Katchouk and Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 130: Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise

Minnesota Wild at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: January Recap

Game Recap: Wild 6, Predators 5 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators

Game Preview: Wild at Predators

Game Recap: Wild 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Cal Petersen From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 7, Oilers 3

Projected Lineup: Wild at Oilers

Game Preview: Wild at Oilers

Down on the Farm: Taking Aim at the Iowa Wild Record Books

Wild on 7th - Episode 129: Filip "The Gus Bus" Gustavsson

Minnesota Wild to Hold Black History Celebration Presented by TRIA Orthopedics on February 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 4, Flames 1