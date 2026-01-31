SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild flew North yesterday, heading to Edmonton to do battle against the Oilers tonight at Rogers Place following a 3-0-1 homestand.
Game Preview: Wild at Oilers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 31st at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Oilers
Wild Record: 31-14-10
Oilers Record: 28-19-8
2025-26 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 65-33-10 (31-16-7 at Edmonton)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
31.6%
24.3%
Penalty Kill
79.6%
77.6%
Faceoff
52.4%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
3.45
3.18
Goals Against / Games Played
3.18
2.82
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota won the first meeting, 1-0, in Edmonton (12/3) and the second matchup, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/20).
LW Matt Boldy (2-0=2), C Nico Sturm (1-1=2), RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) each own two points. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 33 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the second meeting.
G Stuart Skinner stopped 23-of-24 shots faced in the game for Edmonton. G Calvin Pickard saved 32-of-36 shots faced in the second game.
Wild Leaders Against Oilers
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (9-21=30) in 26 career contests vs. Edmonton
- D Quinn Hughes owns 28 points (5-23=28) in 30 games
- Tarasenko has 25 points (14-11=25) in 32 games
- C Ryan Hartman has 18 points (8-10=18) in 23 games
Oilers Leaders Against Wild
- C Connor McDavid (13-20=33 in 27 games) and C Leon Draisaitl (16-17=33 in 28 games) lead the Oilers with 33 career points each against Minnesota
- C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 32 points (12-20=32) in 41 games
- C Adam Henrique owns 24 points (8-16=24) in 34 games
Recent Transactions
1/27/26
Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Iowa
1/25/26
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
1/23/26
Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
1/22/26
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (12 games missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (eight games missed)
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- D Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton
- F Tyler Pitlick was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 14 points (11-3=14) in 58 games across parts of three seasons (2013-15, 2016-17) with the club
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 65 wins and 31 road wins all-time against the Oilers are its most against any team
- The Wild’s 33 victories at Grand Casino are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35)
- The Wild is 13-4-0 in the last 17 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
- Minnesota is 37-13-1 (.735) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s second-best point percentage against the Oilers in that span
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 20-5-0 (.800) in 25 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
- Minnesota has won seven of its last nine games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19
- The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.