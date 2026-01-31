Game Preview: Wild at Oilers

This Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota won the first meeting, 1-0, in Edmonton (12/3) and the second matchup, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/20).

LW Matt Boldy (2-0=2), C Nico Sturm (1-1=2), RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) each own two points. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 33 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the second meeting.

G Stuart Skinner stopped 23-of-24 shots faced in the game for Edmonton. G Calvin Pickard saved 32-of-36 shots faced in the second game.